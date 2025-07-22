Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Carolina Panthers' camp is taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina and Panthers reporter David Newton has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Panthers camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Can Bryce Young and Co. build on the positive momentum achieved near the end of last season? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Tuesday, July 22

Despite seven straight losing seasons including a 5-12 record last season, there is a sense of optimism to start camp that wasn't here a year ago. Or the year before. It has to do with the late-season resurgence of quarterback Bryce Young. It has to do with coach Dave Canales getting a second season to prove himself. You could hear the optimism in the voice of GM Dan Morgan.

Guard Robert Hunt summed it up best. "This city has a lot of hope. They want a winner, and you can feel it. It's kind of close. We won five games last year, which is not great by any means. But it felt like we were doing something great, because the city is looking for it. So that vibe feels great. The team vibe feels great. The team feels that. We all want to be good.''