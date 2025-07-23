Andrew Hawkins explains why Bo Nix will face greater challenges in his second year after a strong rookie season with the Broncos. (0:58)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has promised "to do whatever I need to do to get better,'' and Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed Wednesday that quest has included a week-long visit to the quarterback who made NFL history in the same offense - Drew Brees.

"Look, (Nix) is someone who works his tail off, wants to improve,'' Payton said after Wednesday's training camp practice. " ... And he's gone and visited Brees for four or five days ... there's a lot he wants to absorb in a fast period of time and that's a great thing for a young player like that.''

A 13-time Pro Bowl selection Brees spent 15 of his 20 NFL seasons running Payton's offense with the New Orleans Saints, led the league in passing yards seven times, had a record five 5,000-yard passing seasons and is one of only two quarterbacks in league history (with Tom Brady) to have topped 80,000 career passing yards (80,358). Nix started every game of his rookie season in 2024 as the Broncos ended an eight-year playoff drought - the season ended with a Wild Card loss to the Bills in Buffalo.

Nix, who was the first rookie to start a Broncos season opener behind center since John Elway in 1983, finished his rookie season with 29 touchdowns, just two shy of Justin Herbert's rookie record.

Payton said Wednesday Nix sought Brees out and spent a week in San Diego with Brees.

"It was reaching out, coordinating some time to dive into the offense,'' Payton said. " ... That's what you're looking for ... wanting to know more about the offense. It was (Nix) doing more research at the position.''

Nix had said earlier this offseason he discovered as a rookie it's can be difficult to work on some of the mechanics of the position overall during the season as he prepared for specific opponents each week. And that he hoped to use his offseason time in his career as efficiently as possible.

"You can actually focus on things that you want to get better at,'' Nix said earlier this offseason. " ... You can go out there and actually get better and work on your craft.''

Payton also bristled a bit Wednesday when asked about Nix' offseason work at any narrative about a potential "sophomore slump'' for Nix in his second year as a starter.

"I'm trying to think of the MTV one-hit wonders and I can't think of very many,'' Payton said. "It's a term we use, but I can't think examples that match that term - rookie quarterbacks that excelled and then all of a sudden what happened in the second year?''