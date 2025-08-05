Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers linebacker Quay Walker's full return to practice on Tuesday brought some clarity to two issues he faced this offseason: his ankle injury and his contract.

Walker revealed that he underwent surgery in late May, which also happened to be shortly after the Packers declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Walker, the 22nd pick of the 2022 draft, said he had been dealing with the same ankle injury most of last season. He missed the final three games of the regular reason but returned for the playoff loss to the Eagles, only to reinjure his ankle in that game.

Walker initially did not think surgery would be necessary.

"I came back for OTAs and tried to do something, and I just knew something ain't feeling right," Walker said. "I didn't want it just to linger on throughout the season, so I was like, I think the smart idea, probably go in and have surgery during OTAs and get it out the way."

The first word of the surgery came last month from general manager Brian Gutekunst, who did not provide any other details at the time.

Walker began training camp on the physically unable to perform list, and although he was activated on July 23, he did not do any 11-on-11 drills until Tuesday.

Walker said he had no doubt that he would be ready for the Sept. 7 season opener against the Lions.

While Gutekunst has said he would like to re-sign Walker, he was not willing to take on the fifth-year option that would have guaranteed Walker $14.751 million for the 2026 season.

"I ain't really got to prove nothing; I just got to prove myself right," Walker said. "Ever since I got drafted, I been in this situation where people may feel otherwise, but I ain't really quite worried about it. Everything will take care of itself."

Walker has started 43 games since entering the league and became just the second Packers player to record 100-plus tackles in his first three seasons. He led the team in tackles all three years.

"We know what type of player Quay is and the level that he can play at," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday. "I thought there was a stretch last season where he was playing some really good football. He was getting more comfortable within our scheme, what we were asking him to do, and he was playing at a high level. So, it's been a while since he's played football, so he needs to get back ingrained into that. Obviously, the more reps he gets, the more comfortable I think he'll feel and the better he'll play."