SAN FRANCISCO -- The Chicago Bears continue to deal with an illness that has impacted at least eight players ahead of their Sunday night meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears added wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness and designated both as questionable. The team already ruled out Rome Odunze (foot) for a fourth straight game.

Right tackle Darnell Wright was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and did not travel with the team. Wright made the trip separately Sunday and could be available to play at Levi's Stadium. He carries a questionable designation.

Five other players were affected by an illness this week, including backup nickel corner Nick McCloud, who was ruled out Friday. Starting cornerback Nahshon Wright, who was already dealing with a hamstring injury this week, did not practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable. Special teams ace Josh Blackwell (illness) carries the same designation.

Both returner Devin Duvernay and linebacker D'Marco Jackson dealt with an illness that kept them out of practice until Friday. They do not carry an injury designation and are expected to be available.