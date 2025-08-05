Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens starting cornerback Nate Wiggins was removed from Tuesday's joint practice after throwing punches in a sideline-clearing fight between the Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.

During a punt drill 90 minutes into practice, Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin shoved Colts running back Tyler Goodson at the end of the play where Martin had been blocking Goodson. When Goodson retaliated, Wiggins sprinted from the sideline and landed several shots to the body of Goodson.

Players from both teams, who weren't involved in the drill, swarmed the players, and it took time to separate the pile in the middle of the field.

"There's an opportunity to handle those situations, like you're going to handle them in a game," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "And we did 99% of the time, but we didn't on that play."

Harbaugh added: "it should be a learning experience opportunity for our team."

Wiggins was sent into the Ravens facility and watched the rest of practice from a window overlooking the practice field. Goodson was also taken off the field, according to Harbaugh.

"That's joint practice," Colts safety Camryn Bynum said. "We know no matter what you can't get out of a joint practice without a fight. You gotta stand up for your teammates. Obviously, it's going to get chippy, especially during the special team phase. That's a staple in joint practice. That's the dog mindset of special teams. So it's just one of those things. It's all love at the end of the day."

Ravens defensive end Nnamdi Madubuike wasn't on the same field where the fight broke out but said he later heard, "Nate was slugging somebody."

About an hour afterward, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video on Instagram where he asked Wiggins in the locker room what happened on the field. Wiggins didn't respond.

A first-round pick in 2024, Wiggins recorded 32 tackles and broke up 13 passes, which ranked second on Baltimore last season. He returned his only interception 26 yards for a touchdown in the regular-season finale.

Wiggins is expected to replace Brandon Stephens, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, in the starting lineup this season.

Earlier this week, Harbaugh said teams have reduced joint practices to one day because cheap shots often occur on the second day.

"You never want to see a fight," Colts coach Shane Steichen said. "We always talk about that in the meetings, 'We're not fighting.' Obviously one skirmish broke out there, but I thought the guys handled it well and everyone broke it up and we went back to practice."

The Ravens open up the preseason on Thursday, when they play host to the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.