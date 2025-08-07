FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have a new coaching staff, a new quarterback and a new philosophy when it comes to preseason playing time.
Quarterback Justin Fields and the starters will play in the preseason opener Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, coach Aaron Glenn announced Thursday.
"We're playing," Glenn said emphatically. "We're playing."
Glenn wouldn't say how much his starters will play, but the fact that they will see action represents a different approach from that of previous coach Robert Saleh.
Fields' predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, saw no playing time last preseason. Neither did most of the starters. In 2023, Rodgers was limited to nine snaps in the final preseason game.
The last time the Jets' starting quarterback played in the preseason opener was 2022, and it turned out disastrous. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee on the second series. He had to undergo surgery and missed the first three regular-season games.
Glenn is willing to deal with the injury risk. As a first-year coach, he is trying to set a tone that he hopes carries into the season. He wouldn't elaborate, saying only, "Because I want them to play. That's the reason."
Fields could certainly use the work, based on his inconsistent practices in training camp. The same could be said for the entire offense, which is learning a new system under first-year coordinator Tanner Engstrand.
After struggling for three straight practices, Fields was sharp Thursday, completing eight of 14 passes in team drills, including a touchdown to wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He had no interceptions, but a pass was deflected off the hands of tight end Jeremy Ruckert.
Fields said this week that he wanted to play in the preseason.
"I think we need to at least see the field each and every game," he said. "I think that will be good for our team. It will be good for Tanner with the in-game stuff. It will be good for me and the guys on offense. I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason, but I don't think that's the case for us. Just because of the new team, new offense and stuff like that."
Fields hasn't played a lot of football in the past 11 months. He started the first six games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers then was replaced by Russell Wilson.
"He's a very mature person. He understands the highs and lows of this game," Glenn said of Fields. "There's so much outside noise to try to beat him down, and he's so mature. He doesn't let that affect him. He's just going to go about his business."
Early in camp, Fields missed one practice and was limited in two others because of a toe dislocation on his right foot. There is still some swelling, he said, but it doesn't bother him anymore.