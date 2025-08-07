Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have a new coaching staff, a new quarterback and a new philosophy when it comes to preseason playing time.

Quarterback Justin Fields and the starters will play in the preseason opener Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, coach Aaron Glenn announced Thursday.

"We're playing," Glenn said emphatically. "We're playing."

Glenn wouldn't say how much his starters will play, but the fact that they will see action represents a different approach from that of previous coach Robert Saleh.