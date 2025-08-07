Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- For the first time in training camp, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons was not on the practice field Thursday, with multiple sources telling ESPN he was dealing with back tightness and received treatment during the workout.

After the first practice of camp July 22, Parsons said he was dealing with the same back issue that prevented him from doing more at the mandatory June minicamp. Speaking on Saturday, a day after Parsons requested a trade in a social media post, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the back issues were as much a part of the negotiation process as the request.

Parsons remains in Oxnard, California. If he were to leave camp, he would face daily fines of $50,000, although the organization could rescind those if a new deal were reached.

Jones said he would not trade Parsons, who is under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this year and set to make $21.324 million. Sources told ESPN that the Cowboys haven't received a call regarding a trade for Parsons, nor have contract discussions between the two sides started.

On Tuesday, Jones said he was not confident Parsons would be available for the Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones has continued to say that he and Parsons reached an agreement on an extension in March on the length, guaranteed money and total money.

The team has not had any discussions with Parsons' agent David Mulugheta.

Dak Prescott, who went through two protracted negotiations with the Cowboys before landing mega-extensions, continued to voice his support for Parsons. To open camp, he said Parsons was doing the right thing by not practicing to avoid injury.

On Thursday, Prescott said that the hard part for a player is not taking things personally and remembering it's just business. He acknowledged that he and the Joneses experienced some "tension" during his first contract talks after the 2020 season. After the deal was done, however, he said he learned "that's what happens in business, is people get emotional and people take it personal at times, but when that deal happens, we can make it go away. You can make the tension [go away] because the tension wasn't personal to begin with. It was over business."

Before the extension he signed last year -- for four years, $240 million -- Prescott said he had discussions with executive vice president Stephen Jones about everything other than contract numbers.

"Honestly, don't know if I do re-sign if we don't have those conversations," Prescott said.

The lack of communication between Parsons' camp and the team can be viewed negatively, but Prescott said he is not ready to think about not being teammates with Parsons.

"I think if I wouldn't have been in his shoes and have watched other guys be in his shoes and get rewarded, maybe [he would feel differently]," Prescott said. "But I've got faith in the Joneses and the team as I do Micah and his team. So, that's who I am and that's what I'm going to continue to believe and be optimistic. And 11's a Cowboy."