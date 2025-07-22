Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Dallas Cowboys' camp is taking place in Oxnard, California, and Cowboys reporter Todd Archer has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.
What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Cowboys camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. How do Dak Prescott and the offense look? What's the latest with Micah Parsons? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?
Let's get into it all
Latest news from Cowboys camp
Tuesday, July 22
Who will be the Cowboys' running back? Coach Brian Schottenheimer said once the pads come on that the battle will hit full speed because of the nature of the position.
But as the Cowboys opened practice Tuesday with a non-padded workout. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders alternated with the starters during the eight team periods. Williams had five carries and Sanders finished with six.
Deuce Vaughn and Jaydon Blue split the work behind backup quarterback Joe Milton III.
Interesting to see Trevon Diggs (knee) do some of his rehab work wearing a helmet and then other parts without his cleats on.
The defense was active with DE Marshawn Kneeland coming up with a pick of Prescott while dropping to the flat on a pass intended for Sanders. There were at least two forced fumbles on ballcarriers down the field, including one where DaRon Bland punched the ball free from George Pickens.
With Parsons not taking part in team drills, Dante Fowler Jr. and Kneeland were the first-team defensive ends.