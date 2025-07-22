Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Dallas Cowboys' camp is taking place in Oxnard, California, and Cowboys reporter Todd Archer has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Cowboys camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. How do Dak Prescott and the offense look? What's the latest with Micah Parsons? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Cowboys camp

Tuesday, July 22

Who will be the Cowboys' running back? Coach Brian Schottenheimer said once the pads come on that the battle will hit full speed because of the nature of the position.

But as the Cowboys opened practice Tuesday with a non-padded workout. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders alternated with the starters during the eight team periods. Williams had five carries and Sanders finished with six.

Deuce Vaughn and Jaydon Blue split the work behind backup quarterback Joe Milton III.