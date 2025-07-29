Damien Woody breaks down why the Cowboys organization is holding back Dak Prescott from winning a Super Bowl. (1:30)

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys dodged a major injury concern when an MRI revealed left tackle Tyler Guyton did not suffer a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Monday's practice.

He sustained a bone fracture and is looking at a recovery of four to six weeks but will not require surgery, according to a source.

The ACL is intact but there was an initial thought that the ligament might have been torn, which would have required season-ending surgery.

Guyton was hurt on a pass play during team drills and remained on the ground for a long time as he was tended to by the team's medical staff. He was able to walk off the field slowly under his own power after briefly being aided by Micah Parsons.

While still a loss for the offensive line, it's not as bad as it could have been. Guyton, Dallas' first-round pick in 2024, struggled at times in the 15 games (11 starts) he played but had a productive offseason in terms of altering his body and his game.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer noted Guyton had more confidence heading into his second season.

"The fact he's willing to try different sets and use the different tools that [offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley] have given him shows me that there's a confidence and a trust in the tools that he's been given," Schottenheimer said.

Without Guyton, the Cowboys have Asim Richards, who made one start at left tackle last season, Hakeem Adeniji and rookie Ajani Cornelius as potential replacements.

Adeniji played some left tackle with the Cincinnati Bengals but spent most of his time at right tackle. With right tackle Terence Steele recently slowed by an ankle injury, Adeniji had been working with the starters.

The Cowboys could also consider left guard Tyler Smith for the spot, but he has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He started 15 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2022 after Tyron Smith suffered a hamstring avulsion that required surgery.

Guyton was the No. 29 pick in 2024 and moved to left tackle as a rookie after starting at right tackle in his final season at Oklahoma.

Guyton is the second offensive lineman the Cowboys have lost in as many days. Guard Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck Sunday. Though he will not need surgery, he will sit out two to three months.