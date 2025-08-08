Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was noncommittal Friday about running back Najee Harris' status for Week 1.

When asked Friday whether there's a chance Harris isn't ready for the Chargers' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, Harbaugh said: "There's a chance he is."

Harris was injured July 4 in a fireworks mishap that landed him on the non-football injury/illness list ahead of training camp. Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, said that Harris' injury was "superficial" and that he expected Harris to be ready for the regular season.

Meanwhile, in standard Harbaugh practice, the Chargers haven't disclosed what Harris' injury is.

"I don't comment because I'm not a doctor," said Harbaugh, who repeats this line when asked about any injury. "I'm not Mr. Harris' agent, either. I'm talking about what I know, and 'Can he open his eye?' 'Yeah.' I've looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that."

Harris began walking laps at Chargers practice Aug. 2 and has done that daily since, wearing a helmet with a visor and cleats.

A picture posted to Harris' Snapchat on Aug. 6, shows him with his left eye completely shut with the caption "WE AT IT."

Harbaugh said Friday, however, that Harris can open his eye.