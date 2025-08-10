Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars kicker Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal as the first half expired in Jacksonville's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium on Saturday night.

That would have broken the NFL record had it been made in a regular-season game. Baltimore's Justin Tucker kicked a 66-yarder against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 26, 2021. That game was played inside at Ford Field.

CAM LITTLE KICKED A 70-YARD FIELD GOAL 😱



It would have broken the NFL record by 4 yards 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/SLreVtB8xl — ESPN (@espn) August 10, 2025

Little celebrated wildly after the kick, which appeared to cross the crossbar with 3 to 4 yards to spare. Travis Hunter was the first person to get to Little and gave him a celebratory chest bump before he was mobbed by the rest of his teammates.

Someone gave Little the football and he cradled it as he left the field. The field goal cut the Steelers' lead to 14-9.