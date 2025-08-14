Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has not practiced this week because he had a bone spur removed from a foot.

Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed Thursday that Bonitto had surgery to remove a spur and that it has kept the linebacker out of training camp practices over the past three days, including Thursday's joint session with the Arizona Cardinals.

"He had a little spur on the top of his foot,'' Payton said. "... His was something we just had done. We knew he was going to miss this week. He'll be up and at it next week.''

There had been brief speculation that Bonitto, a second-team All-Pro selection last season, had not practiced this week because of potential issues in a contract negotiation. Bonitto, who was third in the league in sacks last season with 13.5, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

But Bonitto has practiced throughout the offseason, participated fully in training camp until this week and played in last Saturday's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. In the 30-9 Broncos win, Bonitto played 12 snaps with the defense and almost singlehandedly upended one 49ers series that included a sack and a near sack.

Payton was asked Thursday if Bonitto's absence in practice this week was strictly related to injury. That's when Payton said Bonitto had the surgery.

"He's been fantastic,'' Payton said of Bonitto's approach. "The days he's missed has been this simple bone spur in a unique spot on top of the foot. ... It's not weightbearing ... I think three stitches. The goal would be to have back at practice and getting some work at New Orleans [in the preseason finale next week].''

Bonitto was the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2022 draft (64th overall) and set career bests last season in tackles (48), sacks (13.5) and quarterback hits (24) as he also scored touchdowns returning an interception and a fumble.

Since the start of training camp, the Broncos have signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive end Zach Allen to lucrative extensions. Payton has said Bonitto is also in discussions with the team on a new deal.

Also Thursday, left tackle Garett Bolles left practice with what Payton said was an asthma attack. He also said tight end Nate Adkins had a "tightrope procedure'' to repair an ankle injury and will miss several weeks.