Marcus Spears details the injury concerns over Travis Hunter's desire to play both cornerback and wide receiver for the Jaguars. (2:11)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is dealing with what head coach Liam Coen called an upper-body injury and may not play in Sunday's preseason game at New Orleans.

The Jaguars held Hunter out of Friday's walk-through as a precaution, but Hunter was at the entire practice and stood with a play sheet next to receivers coach Edgar Bennett.

"That's what they're supposed to do when they're hurt," Coen said. "We want 'em to make sure that they're locked in, getting all the calls, understanding the call and being able to watch and execute as well in their minds."

Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, has been practicing on both sides of the ball and has participated in 364 snaps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 in the previous 15 practices, including 17 on offense and 16 on defense in Thursday's scrimmage.

Hunter may not be the only starter that doesn't play against the Saints. Coen said the staff was going to discuss that later on Friday and there's the possibility that they'll hold starters out because of the multiple injuries that have cropped up over the past week.

Right tackle Anton Harrison (lower body), guard/tackle Chuma Edoga (lower body), cornerback Tyson Campbell (upper body) worked off to the side on Friday. Defensive tackles Arik Armstead (back) and Maason Smith (lower body), who was activated from the PUP list on Thursday, participated in individual work but no team work.

"I don't really want to do a, 'You're playing. You're not playing,' that kind of deal," Coen said. "So we kind of need to just make sure that if we are putting Trevor [Lawrence], we make sure we're protected and we have the right guys in front. Same with the runners. Just making sure that we're not putting people in vulnerable spots because we are injured."