NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans open the 2025 NFL regular season at the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. After a hard-nosed training camp that included 10 consecutive days on the road, the Titans are excited to kick off a new season and era with No.1 pick Cam Ward under center. Tennessee is at the top of the waiver wire, so don't be surprised if they make some moves to churn the backend of the roster. Obviously, the goal is to win a Super Bowl, but the Titans' front office has made it clear that building a winning organization is a process.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Titans:

Quarterbacks (2): Cam Ward, Brandon Allen

The future of the Titans rests on Ward's shoulders, with coach Brian Callahan trying to replicate the success he had in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow as a rookie. Allen was one of the backups who helped with the onboarding process back then. Now he gets to do so the next go-round with Ward.

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward will be leaned on to help turn around the franchise. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Running Backs (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut

The goal was to have a more balanced distribution of carries with Pollard and Spears leading the way. Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain, and his return is uncertain. That made it necessary for the Titans to keep four backs. Mullings and Chestnut should double as special teamers as well.

Tight Ends (3): Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson

Helm came on strong from the start of camp and earned opportunities to prove he's worthy of playing significant snaps. Okonkwo will be the move tight end to create favorable matchups against linebackers or safeties. Martin-Robinson earned a spot on the roster after showing improved blocking and playmaking ability during camp.

Wide Receivers (7): Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver, James Proche II

The wide receiver group doesn't stand out too much on paper. But don't tell Ward that. He feels the group is a top 5 corps in the league. Ridley will be the biggest threat, but watch out for the rookies Ayomanor and Dike, who are building a nice relationship with Ward.

Offensive Linemen (10): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham, Corey Levin, Jackson Slater, John Ojukwu, Andrew Rupcich, Olisaemeka Udoh

Moore is the catalyst for the line because if he plays well at left tackle, the Titans will have upgraded both tackle spots after Latham flipped to the right side. Skoronski and Zeitler should hold it down along the interior, and Cushenberry, when healthy, is a top-level center.

Defensive Linemen (4): Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, James Lynch

It's all about Sweat and Simmons collapsing the pocket from the interior. But Joseph-Day is one of those "glue guys" who make the play that doesn't show up in the stat sheet. Lynch earned a roster spot after a solid but not spectacular camp.

Linebackers (9): Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Cedric Gray, Jihad Ward, Curtis Jacobs

The Titans wanted to get bigger and stronger on the edge. That's exactly what they did by adding Jones, Oladejo and Ward. None of them are a huge threat to lead the league in sacks, so defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is looking for a more coordinated approach to attack quarterbacks. Barton has been like a coach on the field for the two young linebackers, Gray and Williams -- who are in an intense battle for one of the spots inside.

Defensive Back (11): L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., Roger McCreary, Marcus Harris, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr., Mike Brown, Quandre Diggs

Sneed's return from PUP list is a much-needed boost if he can return to his pre-injury form. Brownlee has quietly become one of the team leaders despite only entering Year 2. This roster will be heavy on safeties with Winston and Diggs coming in on three-safety looks to join Hooker and Woods. Keep an eye on Harris, who has been surprisingly good on the outside.

Specialists (3): K Joey Slye, P Johnny Hekker, LS Morgan Cox

New special teams coach John Fassel has a couple of new pieces to work with in Slye and Hekker. Slye has a big leg, as shown by his franchise-record setting 63-yard field goal against the Patriots last year. Hekker and Cox bring a reliable veteran presence that will make things run smoothly.