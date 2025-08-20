Ryan Clark compares Cam Ward to some NFL legends in relation to his work ethic so far with the Tennessee Titans. (1:15)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans activated cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday.

Sneed passed his physical and is cleared to return to practice. It's been a long process for the sixth-year defensive back who injured his quad last season during a Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The injury, initially diagnosed as a bruise, was later found to be a strain and required more rest than initially anticipated.

"It's good to have him back out there," defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said before practice. "He's chomping at the bit and has done everything in his power in the training room to get to this point. I'm excited for the young man, not just the football player because I know the work he's put in to get out there."

Sneed had surgery to address the quad injury and also underwent a knee cleanup procedure in May. The procedure and recovery kept Sneed from participating in OTAs and minicamp. Sneed started training camp on the PUP list.

The Titans acquired Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs last year in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and swap of seventh-round picks in 2024. Sneed signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Titans soon after the traded.

Before last season, Sneed played in at least 94% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps over the last three seasons.