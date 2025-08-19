FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is likely to start the season on injured reserve because of a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee suffered in last week's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mingo is looking at a recovery period of four to six weeks, if not longer, according to a source.

Mingo suffered the injury on a 49-yard reception down the sideline in the third quarter. He was targeted on the next play and limped to the sideline before heading to the medical tent. He was immediately ruled out.

Last year, the Cowboys acquired Mingo and a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a 2025 fourth-rounder from the Carolina Panthers. In eight games, he caught five passes for 46 yards, but he did not have a reception from starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed the final nine games in 2024 because of a hamstring avulsion that required surgery.

The Cowboys can place two players on injured reserve/designated to return at the time of finalizing their 53-man roster Aug. 26. Without the designation, the player would have to be on the 53-man roster for one day before heading to injured reserve.

Mingo was competing for one of the receiver spots behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin. With Mingo likely unavailable to start the season, the Cowboys' final receiver jobs will come down to Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper and potentially Traeshon Holden, an undrafted rookie.