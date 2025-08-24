Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell left his club's 20-10 loss to the host Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night after sustaining a right wrist injury.

Following the Raiders' 10-play, 32-yard scoring drive, which resulted in a 52-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson at the start of the second quarter, O'Connell was examined by trainers on the sideline before going into the locker room during the preseason finale.

During an in-game interview on the television broadcast, Raiders coach Pete Carroll said he did not know the severity of O'Connell's injury.

O'Connell came out of the locker room later in the quarter with a cast on his right hand, while rookie Cam Miller stepped in at quarterback.

Entering his third season, O'Connell has had an inconsistent training camp. He committed four turnovers, including three interceptions, in three preseason games. O'Connell was strip-sacked in the first quarter against Arizona, leading to a tying touchdown reception by Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko.