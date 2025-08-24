Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2025 NFL regular season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium.

The Raiders offense, led by quarterback Geno Smith, has enough talent to give opposing defenses problems during the season. However, the overall depth of the roster raises eyebrows. There's a significant drop-off in talent at certain positions, most notably at offensive line and cornerback. Coach Pete Carroll is not afraid of playing rookies right away. This year's rookie class will be asked to exceed expectations if the Raiders want to compete in a crowded AFC West.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Raiders:

QUARTERBACK (3): Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, Cam Miller.

Outside of Smith, the depth at quarterback is questionable. O'Connell has had an inconsistent training camp, and the severity of his right wrist injury, which he sustained in the preseason finale, remains uncertain. He committed four turnovers in three preseason games, and Carroll said the offense is not as fast when O'Connell is under center. Even though Miller's dual-threat ability is worth developing, he's far from being considered a second option. The Raiders could very well be in the market for a backup quarterback.

RUNNING BACK (4): Ashton Jeanty, Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Dylan Laube.

Jeanty has the capability of being a three-down running back in Chip Kelly's offense. However, the Raiders are expected to have multiple contributors in the backfield this fall. White, who has totaled 704 rushing yards in three seasons, has emerged as the second running back in the rotation. Carroll praised White's physical run style, calling him "the hammer." Laube has an edge over Sincere McCormick due to the value he brings on special teams.

WIDE RECEIVER (5): Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott

Smith has two vertical threats to work with in Tucker and Thornton. Both wideouts have shown their big-play ability throughout camp. At the same time, their presence on the outside should create opportunities for Meyers in the middle of the field.

TIGHT END (3): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas.

Bowers is set to be Smith's go-to target this fall, as their connection has grown immensely since OTAs. Mayer has also had a strong camp and is expected to have a meaningful role in the passing game.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze, Alex Cappa, Caleb Rogers, Charles Grant, Thayer Munford Jr., Laki Tasi

The Raiders' starting offensive line is pretty much set, with Meredith as the starting center, while Powers-Johnson is at right guard. Carroll said the team feels good about the current structure of the offensive line. Munford has struggled in the preseason, but the Raiders don't have much reliable depth at offensive tackle.

"It feels like there's some continuity," Carroll said. "[Miller] is doing a terrific job. I'm fired up about what [Meredith] is doing in the middle. And so it feels pretty solid right now."

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (6): Adam Butler, Thomas Booker IV, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Jonah Laulu, Leki Fotu

Booker has done nothing but impress the coaching staff since he was traded from Philadelphia earlier this month. Las Vegas has rotated its defensive tackles quite a bit in practice and preseason games. That trend could continue during the regular season, as the Raiders work to fill the void left by Christian Wilkins.

DEFENSIVE END (4): Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden

Koonce has flashed the speed and power that made him an effective edge rusher in 2023. However, it has taken Koonce, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last year, some time to regain confidence in his health. The Raiders anticipate a third-year jump from Wilson, who will bounce between the edge and interior this year.

LINEBACKER (5): Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Jamal Adams, Tommy Eichenberg.

Adams has made a seamless transition from safety to linebacker and should have a rotational role on defense. Pratt, Roberts and White have shown their effectiveness in the run game. The unit's ability to provide support in pass coverage remains in question.

CORNERBACK (5): Darien Porter, Eric Stokes, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes, Kyu Blu Kelly

There are still red flags coming from the cornerback spot. Kelly has had a strong training camp and could very well beat out Porter for the starting cornerback role. It wouldn't be surprising if the Raiders bring in more help at cornerback following cut-down day.

SAFETY (5): Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Chris Smith II, Terrell Edmunds.

The safety room took a hit when Johnson broke his leg during last month's practice at Allegiant Stadium. Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods said the team should be fine until Johnson's expected return later in the season. Smith has been used as the Raiders' third safety in their nickel packages.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Carlson and Cole have been two of the best in the league at their respective positions. That narrative should continue in 2025.