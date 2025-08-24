Joe Milton accounts for two touchdowns as Dallas tops Atlanta 31-13 in the preseason finale. (1:00)

FRISCO, Texas -- As the Dallas Cowboys look to get down to the 53-man roster limit, veteran offensive lineman La'el Collins is among the players who have been told they will be released, a source told ESPN.

Collins joined the Cowboys during training camp after injuries on their offensive line to Tyler Guyton (knee), Rob Jones (neck) and Saahdiq Charles (knee).

Collins played right and left tackle during the preseason. From 2015 to 2021, he started 71 games at left guard and right tackle for the Cowboys. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 before suffering a knee injury late that season.

He went to training camp last year with the Buffalo Bills.

Cowboys coaches praised his post-practice work with younger offensive and defensive linemen during camp.

Earlier Sunday, the Cowboys activated cornerback Trevon Diggs from the physically unable to perform list.

Diggs underwent surgery in January to repair a cartilage issue but opted to do his rehab in south Florida, leading the Cowboys to enforce a $500,000 de-escalator clause in his contract. If he were to open the season on PUP, he would miss at least the first four games.

Diggs said after Friday's preseason game that he is not sure he will be able to play in the Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles but that he has picked up his rehab work in the past few weeks.

The Cowboys have practice Monday and coach Brian Schottenheimer said the hope is that Diggs will get some time on the field this week. The coach mentioned the possibility of a "pitch count" when it comes to snaps in the opener if all goes well for Diggs.

Teams must get to the 53-man limit by Tuesday.