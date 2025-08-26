Saints coach Kellen Moore announces that Spencer Rattler will be the starting quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals. (0:58)

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints will start quarterback Spencer Rattler against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7, the team announced Tuesday.

The Saints were the last team to name a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Their decision came after a lengthy battle between Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough.

"We're excited for Spence and Tyler is in a great position to continue to develop," Saints coach Kellen Moore said.

Third-year quarterback Jake Haener also factored into the competition early in the summer, but it appeared to be a two-man race a week into training camp. Haener was waived Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

The quarterback competition ran all summer and appeared to be finalized only after the Saints' preseason finale Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Rattler started the 28-19 loss and played three series with the first-team unit before Shough came in with the backups.

Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, will be starting his seventh career game when the Saints host the Cardinals next month. He started six games and played in seven games in 2024 when filling in for an injured Derek Carr and went 0-6 in those starts.

While Carr seemed poised to return as the Saints starter this year under new Saints coach Kellen Moore, he retired in May due to a shoulder injury.