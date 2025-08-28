Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It took a few years and a few stops before former high draft picks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield became productive quarterbacks.

New York Jets starter Justin Fields can join that company, according to Jets general manager Darren Mougey -- though he cautioned that it may take time.

"I do believe Justin can be one of those guys," Mougey said Thursday morning, speaking to reporters for the first time since the draft in April. "I've seen progress during this camp and look forward to seeing the progress throughout the season as they all come together.

"Obviously, it's his third stop in three years with three different coordinators and a lot of moving parts, so it does take time," Mougey added. "But I like where he's at and I look forward to watching the progress."

Quarterback Justin Fields has impressed general manager Darren Mougey with how he is operating the Jets' offense. Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract after releasing Aaron Rodgers. Fields, drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2021, is coming off a one-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets and Steelers face off in Week 1, marking Rodgers' return to MetLife Stadium.

For Fields, this is actually his fourth different offensive system in five years. The growing pains were apparent in the preseason. He completed only 4 of 9 nine passes for 46 yards, with no attempts longer than nine air yards. He rushed for a 13-yard touchdown on a nifty escape from a collapsing pocket.

Mougey said Fields' biggest improvement has come with "the operation" of the entire offense.

"I've seen him improve every day -- specifically, this past week," Mougey said. "I think we've really seen good rhythm out at practice with the offense -- a balanced attack, some runs, some pass, but just the overall operation, the command, his leadership. ... So, seeing that growth has been really good."

On Thursday, Fields was named one of five captains for the season.

Despite an uneven summer, Fields has received steadfast support from the coaching staff, which is trying to develop his skills as a dropback passer. In four seasons, he has completed only 61% of his attempts.

"I really like where Justin is at with the dropback passing concepts," offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. "He understands what we're trying to do. He understands what we're trying to attack, where the ball needs to go, and I think, every day we're showing progress from Justin."

Other than Garrett Wilson, the Jets don't have a proven threat at wide receiver or tight end. They released Davante Adams in a cap-related move and replaced him with journeyman Josh Reynolds. They're hoping second-round tight end Mason Taylor can be a factor in the passing game.

Mougey doesn't see the supporting cast as an issue.

"I feel really good about the pieces around him," he said.