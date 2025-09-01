Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the first time in 36 days, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings participated in practice Monday.

The Niners held their "bonus" practice in the morning as they begin preparations for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. And when they did, they were about as healthy as they've been all offseason. Five players -- Jennings, guard Dominick Puni (knee), defensive tackle Kalia Davis, receiver Russell Gage Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) -- were back to practice.

But Jennings' return was perhaps the most urgent. Since departing from the team's fourth practice of training camp on July 27 with a calf injury, Jennings has rarely been seen on side fields and has taken part in zero padded practices.

In addition to the calf injury, Jennings has been seeking a lucrative long-term contract extension. Niners general manager John Lynch said last week that Jennings requested a trade "a while ago," but the GM made it clear the team had no desire to deal the receiver and was expecting him back on the field once his calf injury healed.

"He asked for it, and we've moved on," Lynch said last Wednesday. "We're not doing that. So, we're moving forward."

Jennings jumped into drills like normal, leading the receiver group along with Ricky Pearsall. The veteran's return is the biggest indication yet that the sides are indeed moving forward. Jennings is set to enter the final season of the two-year deal he signed in 2024. He is scheduled to count $4.258 million against this year's salary cap with more than $8 million in dead money remaining from lingering void years.

Throughout camp, there has been speculation that Jennings' absence has been more about the contract issue than injury, though Lynch said last week that "both things can be true."

If Jennings gets all the way back and is able to play this week, it will be critical for a Niners receiving corps that has been hit hard by injury. He was the team's most productive wideout in 2024, posting 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

With Jennings and Gage back practicing, the only player on the active roster missing Monday was rookie Jordan Watkins. Watkins is still dealing with a high ankle sprain and has been seen running on the side recently.

The 49ers will provide their first injury report of the season Wednesday.