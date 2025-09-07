Ravens vs. Bills: Live updates from Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen's Week 1 matchup

Open Extended Reactions

The first "Sunday Night Football" matchup of the season puts two of the AFC's top teams against each other as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens.

They last faced off in the divisional round last season, with Buffalo winning 27-25 in a matchup that came down to the wire.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the MVP award last season while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finished just behind him in the voting. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it marks the first season-opening meeting between the top two players in the MVP voting from the prior season since at least 1970. It also marks the fifth time the MVP winners from the prior two seasons faced each other in a season opener since 1970, according to Elias.

Buffalo and Baltimore both boast championship aspirations, and the odds reflect that: The two teams are tied for the shortest odds to win the AFC (+325) at ESPN BET Sportsbook.

Can the Bills start their final season at Highmark Stadium with a victory, or will the Ravens avenge their playoff loss?

