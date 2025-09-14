        <
        >

          Jets vs. Bills: Week 2 NFL game highlights

          Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
          • Rich Cimini
            Rich Cimini
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Rich Cimini is a staff writer who covers the New York Jets and the NFL at ESPN. Rich has covered the Jets for over 30 years, joining ESPN in 2010. Rich also hosts the Flight Deck podcast. He previously was a beat writer for the New York Daily News and is a graduate of Syracuse University.
          • Alaina Getzenberg
            Alaina Getzenberg
            ESPN
              Alaina Getzenberg covers the Buffalo Bills for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.
          Sep 14, 2025, 05:19 PM

          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets face the Buffalo Bills in a NFL Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

          An issue for Buffalo in Week 1 was limiting the running game after giving up a league-high 238 rushing yards. The Jets put up the fourth-most rushing yards in Week 1 (182 yards), and slowing them down will be more difficult with DT Ed Oliver, who had a big game in Week 1, out with an ankle injury.

          The Jets always have scoring problems against the Bills -- they've been held under 23 points in the past 12 meetings.

          Our two team reporters -- Rich Cimini and Alaina Getzenberg -- are at MetLife Stadium, and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

