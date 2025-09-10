Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Riq Woolen's costly miscues in the Seattle Seahawks' season-opening loss and the emergence of Josh Jobe have put the Pro Bowl cornerback's status as an every-down starter in question.

"We'll see," coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday when asked if Woolen would start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Macdonald said Jobe is competing for more snaps after a "tremendous" Week 1 showing against the San Francisco 49ers. The coach's comments on Wednesday further indicated that any increased role for the team's No. 3 cornerback would come at Woolen's expense.

Woolen misplayed two throws on the 49ers' winning drive -- a 45-yard completion to receiver Ricky Pearsall down the sideline and the decisive touchdown to tight end Jake Tonges.

Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen was victimized on two key plays on the 49ers' winning drive Sunday -- a 45-yard pass to Ricky Pearsall and the decisive touchdown to Jake Tonges. Said Woolen: "I've just got to attack the ball. That's pretty much it." Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Woolen was tightly covering Pearsall after the receiver's double move, only to slow up when appearing to misjudge the ball in the air.

"I could have just played the ball better," Woolen told ESPN on Wednesday. "I ran the route for him, and I knew what type of route it was. I've just got to execute and attack the ball and not lose track of the ball."

Pearsall's catch got the 49ers into Seattle territory. Five plays later, Brock Purdy scrambled and found Tonges in the side of the end zone. Woolen was in position to at least break up the throw -- if not intercept it -- but he was drifting away from the ball as Tonges snagged it to put San Francisco up 17-13 with 1:44 left.

"I've just got to attack the ball," Woolen said. "That's pretty much it."

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Woolen allowed three receptions on four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage. That amounted to a 156.3 passer rating against him. He saved a touchdown with an earlier pass breakup at the goal line.

The yardage Woolen allowed as the nearest defender was the second most of his career.

Jobe, meanwhile, had one of Seattle's two interceptions of Purdy and allowed just one catch for 1 yard on five targets as the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Jobe played 61 of 76 defensive snaps, a heavier-than-expected workload that came after rookie safety Nick Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain on the opening drive.

"Josh is ready to go," Macdonald said. "He's always going to be a big part of the game plan. He's competing for more snaps, and I thought he played a tremendous football game. He played physical, he played smart, he played disciplined finishing plays right. I thought he played a great game."

Added Macdonald: "You go out and you produce, why would we not play you?"

Woolen's potentially reduced role comes on the heels of an up-and-down 2024 season. His 78.7 passer rating against as the nearest defender ranked 16th among 77 defenders with at least 500 coverage snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats, and one of his three interceptions sealed a win over the Chicago Bears.

But Woolen was on the wrong end of critical mistakes late in games, including the decisive touchdown in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was benched for the opening drive of that game due to an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Macdonald talked last season and again this offseason about the need for Woolen to stay locked in on every play.

"I really believe Riq was trying to attack the football," Macdonald said of the Tonges touchdown. "We would have all loved for him to make the play. I guarantee you Tariq Woolen is the No. 1 person that he wishes he made the play, too. He's made plays like that. ... He's made some tremendous plays for us. He made a great play on the goal line.

"Unfortunately, the two plays that he wants back are the ones near the end of the game. One's a technique thing, and I think the other thing's just maybe putting yourself in a better body position where you make the play and not the other guy. But the other guy made a great play, too."

Woolen was asked whether Macdonald has communicated anything to him about his role changing this week.

"I don't know," Woolen said. "He's the head man, so whatever he say, goes. I ain't going to go against it. Other than that, I can just continue to be Riq and continue to be a great player [like] I have been doing."

The Seahawks' secondary is also dealing with injuries. The other starting cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, didn't practice Wednesday (shoulder), while safety Julian Love (groin) was limited.

Macdonald said the team will wait until later in the week to decide whether to put Emmanwori on injured reserve, which would sideline the second-round pick for at least four games.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who is coming off knee surgery, was a full participant in practice after being listed as limited all three days last week.