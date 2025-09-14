Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The San Francisco 49ers face the New Orleans Saints in a NFL Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

The 49ers (1-0) opened their season with a road victory against the NFC West rival Seahawks. San Francisco faces quarterback questions entering the game, as backup Mac Jones is expected to start for Brock Purdy, who suffered left shoulder and toe injuries in Week 1. The Saints (0-1) lost to the Cardinals in their season opener and are looking for their first victory under coach Kellen Moore.

Our two team reporters -- Nick Wagoner for the 49ers, Katherine Terrell for the Saints -- are at Caesars Superdome, and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

49ers-Saints highlights