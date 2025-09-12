Cam Heyward joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss Aaron Rodgers' impact on accountability and respect within the Steelers' locker room. (1:14)

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will be without three defensive starters against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, including cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Coach Mike Tomlin was initially optimistic that Porter, who experienced hamstring tightness against the Jets, would be available Sunday. But Porter didn't participate in practice all week.

With Porter out, Pittsburgh will turn to offseason addition Brandin Echols and James Pierre to help fill in for the cornerback.

"Absolutely, I believe so," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said of Echols' capability of playing outside corner in Porter's absence. "I know when we first got him in the offseason, we anticipated him playing a big role [before adding Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey]. He's still a really good player, and so I don't feel hamstrung about anything now that he has to step up and get into a more advanced role."

Pittsburgh could also rely on the versatility of Ramsey, who has primary played in the slot. He played every position in the secondary against the Jets when injuries hit the Steelers in the Week 1 win.

The team will also be without safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and Derrick Harmon (knee). Elliott injured his knee against the Jets, while Harmon is recovering from an MCL sprain sustained in the final preseason game against the Panthers.

Although it's missing three players, the Pittsburgh defense does have one key returnee in edge rusher Nick Herbig, who missed the season opener with a hamstring injury. He's off the injury report for Sunday and is set to make his season debut.