OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is bracing to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Van Noy was injured early in the second quarter and did not return. Last season, he led Baltimore with 12.5 sacks, which ranked fourth in the NFL, and earned his first Pro Bowl invitation at 33 years old. In two games this season, Van Noy has totaled four tackles and two quarterback hits.

When Van Noy left Sunday's game, rookie second-round pick Mike Green received increasing playing time. Green, who led the FBS with 17 sacks last season at Marshall, had two tackles and one quarterback hit against the Browns.

"Hopefully he's fine and he's good and comes back fast," Green told the team's website. "I feel like I'm prepared enough. Of course, there are some things I have to get better at, but I think I'm ready. I can compete at this level."

In 12 NFL seasons, Van Noy has recorded 545 tackles, 55 sacks and 95 quarterback hits in 160 games. The Ravens (1-1) play host to the Detroit Lions (1-1) on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 22.