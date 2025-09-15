        <
        >

          Source: Ravens' Kyle Van Noy bracing to miss multiple games

          • Jamison HensleySep 15, 2025, 06:06 PM
            Close
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
            Follow on X

          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is bracing to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

          Van Noy was injured early in the second quarter and did not return. Last season, he led Baltimore with 12.5 sacks, which ranked fourth in the NFL, and earned his first Pro Bowl invitation at 33 years old. In two games this season, Van Noy has totaled four tackles and two quarterback hits.

          When Van Noy left Sunday's game, rookie second-round pick Mike Green received increasing playing time. Green, who led the FBS with 17 sacks last season at Marshall, had two tackles and one quarterback hit against the Browns.

          "Hopefully he's fine and he's good and comes back fast," Green told the team's website. "I feel like I'm prepared enough. Of course, there are some things I have to get better at, but I think I'm ready. I can compete at this level."

          In 12 NFL seasons, Van Noy has recorded 545 tackles, 55 sacks and 95 quarterback hits in 160 games. The Ravens (1-1) play host to the Detroit Lions (1-1) on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 22.