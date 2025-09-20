Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Dan Campbell didn't mince any words.

"They kicked our ass," the Detroit Lions head coach said in describing his team's 38-6 blowout Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Although it was two seasons ago, the Lions haven't forgotten what happened in their last meeting in Baltimore -- and how it ended terribly at M&T Bank Stadium after falling behind 21-0 at halftime.

Detroit will now try to get their payback at Baltimore on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN).

"We have to start faster. I don't want to say that we hit the panic button too early," said Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who was a rookie during the last matchup. "We definitely were a little frantic, but we know that we're a great team. We were a good team back then as well and a 21-point deficit isn't the end of the world."

With many of the same faces on the current roster, the Lions will also try to win their first game on the road versus the Ravens in the all-time series. Baltimore is 6-1 against Detroit, with five consecutive victories.

"You don't forget those because we didn't even give ourselves a chance," said Campbell. "By the end of the first quarter, we were in a bad way."

"Most of our guys have seen them up close, real time," Campbell said. "So, if you didn't have an idea, you've got a really good idea now what you're going into. Which is always good, the experience is good of that."

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens took it to the Lions in their 2023 meeting. G Fiume/Getty Images

Getting off to a quick start will be key for the Lions versus Baltimore, much like it was in their dominant 52-21 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Detroit has won 16 straight regular-season games when leading at halftime, which is the longest active streak in the NFL, per ESPN Research.

In order to do so Monday night, the Lions are preparing to match the physical nature of the Ravens (1-1) and said they feel more prepared this time around.

Lions QB Jared Goff was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after a five-touchdown performance against the Bears, while completing 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards.

Goff says there's some "motivation value" to draw from revisiting the tape of the 2023 loss to the Ravens, but acknowledges the 2025 Lions and Ravens are completely different teams than they were when they last faced.

"We just kind of went in there and they took it to us. We've got a lot of respect for their team, and their coaches, and the way they've gone about their business for a long time, and I'd like to feel they feel the same way about us," Goff said. "But we've got to go in there and prove it and show them that we obviously can hang with them and we're a great team.

"And in that instance, we didn't, so we certainly have a little bit to prove this week."

Campbell has stressed discipline on both sides of the ball, as well as efficiency, as they'll try and contain Baltimore's two-time MVP QB Lamar Jackson -- the team's catalyst.

The Ravens have scored 40-or-more points in each of the first two games of the season for the first time in team history, but the Lions are confident that they can hang with them in all three phases.

"The physicality of this game is gonna be high. We know that," said Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery. "And that's what we have to accept, and we have to do a lot better than we did last time."