FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without top cornerback A.J. Terrell for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Terrell came out of the Falcons' game last Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. He did not return.

Terrell did not practice this week, and coach Raheem Morris said he considered him week-to-week. On Friday, Morris said he was not ready to call Terrell's injury multi-week and he'll be reevaluated next week.

Cornerback Dee Alford, who played in the nickel last season in Atlanta, is likely to start in Terrell's place with Mike Hughes on the other side and rookie Billy Bowman Jr. in the slot.

Terrell, 26, signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Falcons last year, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Morris also said that kicker Parker Romo will get the start Sunday in Carolina over longtime Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who was released on Friday. Romo went 5-for-5 on field goals last week after signing with Atlanta just five days prior.