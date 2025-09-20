Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie WR Emeka Egbuka, who is listed as questionable with hip and groin issues, is expected to play Sunday against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Egbuka, the Bucs' 19th overall draft pick who is tied for a league-leading three touchdown catches in two games, missed two days of practice this week. He returned to practice Friday but was limited, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said.

Should Egbuka not play, the Bucs will lean more on former undrafted free agent Ryan Miller, who scored the first touchdown Monday night at Houston, as well as Sterling Shepard, rookie Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson, who delivered a 54-yard punt return against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

The Bucs have started off 2-0 each of the past three seasons but have not had a 3-0 start since 2005.