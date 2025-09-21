Open Extended Reactions

Week 3 in the NFL saw a handful of pivotal kicks and dramatic finishes.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams as time expired with a return of a blocked field goal, and the Cleveland Browns blocked a Green Bay Packers kick before making a 55-yard field goal of their own.

Following each big win or tough loss, players and coaches spoke their minds freely in postgame news conferences, some prompting laughs and others earning quiet nods.

Can you correctly guess who said what? See if you were really tuned in during Week 3 below: