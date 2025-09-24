Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones will not play Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks after not yet clearing concussion protocol, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

Jones suffered the injury on the last offensive snap of Sunday's 16-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, on which Jones had a pass knocked out of his hands on a crucial third-and-9. Gannon said he didn't know about Jones' injury until after his post-game press conference.

Jones, who has three catches for 29 yards this season, was listed as "did not practice" on Monday and Tuesday. The injury reports were estimations because neither Arizona nor Seattle practiced Monday and both had walk-throughs Tuesday.

Gannon said multiple receivers will step into Jones' role. Arizona's receiver depth chart is Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver and Simi Fehoko.

Gannon said he's confident that group can pick up the slack. "I feel really good. I do," Gannon said. "They'll step in and play well."