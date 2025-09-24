GREEN BAY, Wis. -- No tribute, no problem.
That's how Micah Parsons said he feels about his former team not doing anything to recognize his return to Dallas as a member of the Green Bay Packers to play his old team, the Cowboys, on Sunday night.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week that the team has no plans to honor Parsons, who played four seasons for the Cowboys before he was traded to the Packers shortly before the season following a contract dispute.
"No, there's a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn't say the tribute is one of them," Parsons said Wednesday. "I would say, I just think there's hard feelings maybe there for them. But for me, I'm happy where I'm at and we got a really good football team, so I guess I can [receive] my tribute in a win, I hope."
Parsons also said he's not concerned about how he will be received by Cowboys fans on Sunday.
"You know, I think Dallas loves me," Parsons said. "I think they're going to give me a good round of applause. There's no hard feelings there, at least from me, and I think it's going to be, like I said, it's going to be a great atmosphere."
While Parsons still has plenty of friends and family in the Dallas area, he did not have any trouble getting tickets because he still has his suite at AT&T Stadium. He had already booked it for the 2025 season long before he ever thought he would be playing elsewhere.
"No refunds," said Parsons, who said he tried to get Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who went to Dallas in the trade, to rent the suite from him.
"The suite's going to be packed out for sure," Parsons said. "Trust me, I've got a big suite."
Since his arrival, Parsons is tied for first in the NFL with 14 quarterback pressures, according to ESPN Research, and 1.5 sacks through three games. The Packers rank third in total defense.
The Packers (2-1) are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns in a game that they led by 10 points in the fourth quarter. That has helped the Packers stay focused on bouncing back rather than on Parsons' return to Dallas.
"I don't know what that feeling is like -- going back to obviously the organization you played for, the team that drafted you -- but I'm sure it's probably a weird feeling for him," Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. "But for the rest of us, just focus on another week for going 1-0."