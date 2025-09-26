Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (calf) has been ruled out for a fourth straight week.

Young was injured during practice Sept. 3, and Saints coach Kellen Moore initially downplayed the injury when asked if it was a concern. Moore said that Young was considered week-to-week around the time of the injury, but Young has yet to return to practice.

Moore said he doesn't regret keeping Young on the active roster of IR, and said Wednesday that Young was "close" to returning to practice.

"The timeline is always something you stay flexible on," Moore said. "We've had plenty of flexibility within our roster to manage the ups and downs on the 53-man roster."

Moore said that because of Young's injury in particular, he didn't want to make it a long-term issue by bringing him back too soon.

"There's definitely evidence to support coming back too soon on these. They become reoccurring things and they create seasonlong issues, and so I think Chase has done everything he can. He's preparing the right way. He's [going to be] ready to rock and roll," Moore said.

The Saints should get two offensive linemen back this week. Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee/back) practiced fully Friday after missing last week's game, and guard Trevor Penning, who is returning from a turf toe injury, practiced fully for the first time since his injury last month. Penning was active against the Seahawks but did not play in his first week back at practice.

Guard Dillon Radunz (toe) has been ruled out for the second straight week.