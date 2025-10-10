NFL International Series 2025: How to watch Broncos-Jets in London

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is back in London.

As part of the league's record seven games outside of the United States in 2025, teams travel to São Paulo, Dublin, Berlin and Madrid and London, with three matches being played across three successive Sundays at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley in the capital.

The Minnesota Vikings took on the Cleveland Browns to open up the festivities on Oct. 5 -- the Browns falling to defeat in their first London appearance since 2017.

Next up is the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets on Oct. 12, also at Tottenham, where the stadium will again boast its claim to be the home of NFL in the English capital.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars then round off the London games at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 19.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's latest run of games in the UK.

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How to watch?

The matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and Channel 5 in the UK, NFL Network and NFL+ in the U.S., and DAZN in India and Australia.

NFL London match times

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday October 12 at 2.30 p.m. BST (9.30 a.m. ET; 7 p.m. IST and 11.30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday October 19 at 2.30 p.m. BST (9.30 a.m. ET; 7 p.m. IST and 11.30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Latest news and analysis

Fans offered refunds after NFL London entry delay

Ticketmaster apologized and offered partial refund credits to NFL fans who had trouble entering Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the game between the Vikings and the Browns.

Jets-Broncos: Sights and sounds from the NFL's Week 6 London trip

The winless Jets will square off against a Broncos team that's entering with plenty of momentum after their win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jets vow to keep battling despite being NFL's lone winless team

A deep dive into a historically bad start to the year for the Aaron Glenn-coached New York Jets.

NFL Week 5: Biggest questions, takeaways for every game

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Brazil to host 3 NFL regular-season games over next 5 years

The NFL will play three regular-season games over five years in Rio de Janeiro beginning in 2026.