Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been medically cleared and will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, coach Dan Quinn said.

Daniels has missed the Commanders' past two games with a sprained left knee. Washington has gone 1-1 in those games with Marcus Mariota starting in his place.

Daniels sprained his left knee in a Week 2 loss at the Green Bay Packers, getting hit with a helmet at the end of a scramble on the first play of the fourth quarter.

He has passed for 433 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Daniels was the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season when he passed for 3,568 yards, rushed for 891 yards and accounted for 31 total touchdowns. He led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game during a postseason run in which he passed for 822 yards, rushed for 135 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns.