INDIANAPOLIS -- Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard signed with the Indianapolis Colts in August hoping to revive his career after a year away from the NFL.

After four games, the four-time Pro Bowl selection has decided to abruptly reverse course.

Howard, 32, informed the Colts on Wednesday of his decision to retire on the heels of a much-criticized performance against the Los Angeles Rams and star receiver Puka Nacua on Sunday. Howard was not at practice Wednesday, but the team's injury report indicated he was absent because of a personal matter.

In a statement posted to social media, Howard wrote that "my dream has now changed" and he is "no longer willing" to put football before his family.

"My purpose has been fulfilled in this sport, but my kids are more important to me than football," he wrote. "I've had a hell of a career, and even though it's ending in a unique way, I'm cool with that because for once I'm putting my family first and I'm proud and excited about that decision."

Coach Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had fielded repeated questions since the game about their intentions moving forward with Howard, who had been starting as an outside cornerback for Indianapolis since Week 1. Neither coach indicated any plan to make a lineup change.

Asked Wednesday whether he might discuss a personnel change, Steichen left the door open for Howard to remain in the lineup. There was no indication the Colts were considering releasing Howard prior to his retirement decision.

"As the head coach, obviously, I have final decision on all those things and we have those conversations throughout the week," Steichen said. "Looking back, too, with Xavien, those were two elite receivers [Nacua and Davante Adams] that we were going up against last week. So, again, we'll go through the process this week and evaluate everything like we do every week."

Howard's struggles Sunday were inexplicable. According to Next-Gen Stats, he was the nearest defender on seven receptions that produced 112 yards and a touchdown. The Colts elected to use No. 1 cornerback Charvarius Ward mostly against Adams, but Adams also made a play during one of his rare snaps lined up against Howard. Nacua finished with 13 catches for 170 yards -- both season highs.

Asked after the Rams game whether he felt quarterback Matthew Stafford was targeting him, Howard said, "I don't. It's football at the end of the day." Asked to evaluate his performance, he said, "Not to my ability."

The struggles in Los Angeles followed a tough outing in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, when Howard was flagged twice for pass interference and once for defensive holding.

In spite of his ending, Howard walks away from the NFL with an impressive track record. He twice led the NFL in interceptions during his time with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round in 2016. In 2020, when he had a career year with league highs in interceptions (10) and passes defensed (20), he was a first-team All-Pro and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Howard has 29 career interceptions, third among active players behind Harrison Smith and Kevin Byard III. He started 103 career games.