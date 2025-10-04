Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez is hospitalized after being stabbed in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Fox Sports said in a statement that Sanchez is currently recovering and in stable condition.

"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time," Fox Sports said in the statement.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a statement that it is investigating "a physical disturbance" between two men that took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. One man received lacerations while the other man received injuries consistent with stab wounds.

"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between two men and not a random act of violence," the IMPD said in the statement, adding that "the case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision."

The IMPD said it is the department's policy not to identify victims or suspects unless the individuals are being arrested, charged or being sought.

Sanchez was scheduled to be part of the broadcast crew for Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium but will no longer work the game.

Sanchez, 38, played eight seasons in the NFL after being selected fifth overall by the New York Jets in the 2009 draft out of USC. He helped the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons.

"Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6," the Jets posted to X.

Sanchez also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington, the team he last appeared in a regular-season game for in 2018.