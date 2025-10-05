Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts are scoring at a historic pace, but they might be forced to make some adjustments after a key injury in their 40-6 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

Kicker Spencer Shrader, who entered Week 5 leading the NFL with 13 made field goals, sustained a potentially serious knee injury when Raiders safety Tristin McCollum collided with him during an extra point attempt in the second quarter. McCollum was flagged for a personal foul for roughing the kicker.

Shrader fell to the turf and grabbed his right knee after the play, remaining on the ground for an extended period before walking off slowly with assistance from the training staff.

After the game, Colts coach Shane Steichen strongly suggested Shrader's injury was serious.

"It doesn't look good, but I don't have the full update," he said.

The Colts have relied heavily on Shrader this season, when they have been one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. No other kicker had more than 10 field goals entering Sunday.