Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tests revealed that New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson tore his right ACL, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The injury occurred early in the second quarter of the Patriots' 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills when Gibson took a big hit on a kickoff return and remained down. He immediately clutched his right knee, and when the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game, it foreshadowed the longer-range implications of the injury.

Gibson served as one of the Patriots' top kickoff returners (he had a 90-yard return for a touchdown in Week 2) and the No. 3 option at running back, behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. His role on offense was on the cusp of being increased due to Stevenson's ball-security struggles.

Stevenson lost two fumbles in a Week 3 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he lost another fumble in the first quarter Sunday night against the Bills. The Patriots turned more to Gibson immediately after that, until he injured his knee.

Stevenson's three lost fumbles are the most in the NFL among non-quarterbacks this season, according to ESPN Research. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young also has three lost fumbles.

Gibson, a six-year veteran, has played 16.6% of the offensive snaps this season, totaling 25 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown. After Sunday's upset win over the Bills, he stood at the entrance of the team's locker room and was greeted by each player, many of whom expressed concern with his injury.

After placing Gibson on injured reserve, the Patriots will need to add another running back to their 53-man roster. Former Florida A&M RB Terrell Jennings, who is on their practice squad, figures to be among the considerations.

The Patriots (3-2) visit the Saints (1-4) on Sunday.