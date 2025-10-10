Michael Irvin joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and discusses how Baker Mayfield's time with the Buccaneers is different than his tenure with the Browns. (1:40)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs offered his thoughts Thursday on the viral video of quarterback Baker Mayfield's trash-talking exchange with a Seattle Seahawks fan last Sunday, saying he thinks the heckler needs to elevate his game to match that of his Pro Bowl quarterback.

Wirfs, who was standing next to Mayfield at the time the fan began trying to provoke him, said his intention was just to ignore him. Wirfs thinks that was Mayfield's, too.

"[Baker] wasn't saying anything at first, so I was like I won't say anything," said Wirfs, who simply smiled.

That's when Mayfield clapped back, exclaiming, "You're gonna be real f---ing quiet at halftime. You're a f---ing p---y."

Wirfs said they were given a heads-up about the heckler -- raising his expectations for what such an interaction might entail. But he was ultimately disappointed in the level of competition.

"A friend of that guy like won the lottery and bought season tickets to the Seahawks, I guess. So, they said, 'Hey there's gonna be a guy like chirping,'" Wirfs said. "And he didn't have anything. Like his material was f---ing s---. Pardon my language but it was brutal. Like if you're gonna be a heckler, you got to step your game up. And Bake just kind of let him know that, and it was pretty cool. It was pretty cool. I was just laughing, like, 'You're just poking a bear.'"

Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs on the Seahawks fan chirping at Baker Mayfield: "He didn't have anything. Like his material was f--ing sh-. Pardon my language but it was brutal. Like if you're gonna be a heckler, you gotta step your game up. And Bake just kinda let him know that." pic.twitter.com/7XgxMQZXiE — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 9, 2025

Wirfs witnessed the bear come out of hibernation, as Mayfield hadn't been shown in any such incidents in his three years with the Buccaneers.

As for his quarterbacking performance, Mayfield threw two touchdowns in addition to running back Rachaad White's two scores on the ground in a 38-35 victory. Mayfield wounded up recording the second-highest completion percentage of his career at 87.9% -- the highest of any NFL quarterback so far this season and a franchise record for a Bucs quarterback with 30 or more pass attempts.

When asked if other fans should refrain from antagonizing Mayfield, Wirfs said: "I don't know. I mean, they can try. That's part of the game. This guy just wasn't very good at it. That's his whole spiel. That's his whole M.O. He just kind of sucked at it."