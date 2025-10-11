        <
          Falcons rule WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) out vs. Bills

          • Marc RaimondiOct 11, 2025, 06:37 PM
          FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a second time this season.

          Mooney, the Falcons' No. 2 wide receiver, has been ruled out for Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, the team announced Saturday. The Falcons host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

          Mooney injured the hamstring in the team's win over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. Atlanta had a bye last week. This is Mooney's second injury of the summer and early fall. He also injured his right shoulder diving for a Michael Penix Jr. pass on the very first day of training camp July 24. Mooney missed all of camp and Week 1 due to that injury.

          The Falcons are expected to ask for more from second-year wide receiver Casey Washington with Mooney out, in addition to other starters Drake London, Ray Ray McCloud III and tight end Kyle Pitts.

          Mooney has just seven catches for 79 yards in three games this season. Last year, he had 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

          Falcons top cornerback AJ Terrell, who missed the Commanders game with a hamstring injury, carries no injury designation heading for Week 6.