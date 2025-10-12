Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sustaining what the team described as an eye injury during pregame warmups.

According to the Colts, Richardson was doing warmups with elastic bands when a mishap resulted in him being hit in the eye. No further details were available.

In an unrelated situation, Colts No. 1 cornerback Charvarius Ward sustained a concussion, also in pregame warmups, the team said.

Ward's concussion comes after he sustained another concussion in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and missed the team's following game against the Denver Broncos. The Colts are already thin at cornerback given the absence of veteran slot corner Kenny Moore II.

Richardson has been the primary backup to starter Daniel Jones after Jones won a preseason position battle between them. In his absence Sunday, rookie Riley Leonard will be the No. 2 quarterback.

Richardson has appeared in two games this season in the fourth quarters of lopsided games. He has played in 17 games since being drafted fourth overall by the Colts in 2023.