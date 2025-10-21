Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze had not caught a touchdown in weeks, and his rookie season was coming to a close. This was not what the No. 9 overall selection in the 2024 draft had envisioned.

He had gone from a Washington team whose only loss in 2023 was in the CFP National Championship Game to a Bears team that lost 10 straight en route to a 5-12 finish.

"I always feel like I'm in it for the long run," Odunze told ESPN. "I realized my first year, regardless of if I was a rookie, All-Pro or I was portrayed as a bust, I'm going to keep my head high and steady through it."

As a rookie, Odunze finished third on the Bears in targets (101), receptions (54), receiving yards (734) and touchdowns in a crowded receivers room. When the Bears let Keenan Allen walk in free agency, a seismic shift was beginning. It was one that DJ Moore saw coming for months.

"We were the alphas (in the receivers room), but you could tell he was like Simba," Moore said. "He was ready to roar."

By the end of a grueling 2025 offseason while learning a new offense under first-year coach Ben Johnson, Odunze emerged as the No. 1 receiver the Bears had envisioned when they paired him with quarterback Caleb Williams, taken No. 1 last year.

"I've been saying he's a walking 1,000-yard receiver in any offense," safety Kevin Byard III said.

There's been plenty for Rome Odunze to smile about in his second season as the former Washington Huskies star is emerging as one of the NFL's up-and-coming receivers. Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Odunze is in the midst of a breakout season. He leads the Bears in targets (46), receptions (24), yards (359) and touchdowns (5). His average target depth (13.76 yards) ranks seventh among all wide receivers. He's tied with five other players for the second-most receiving TDs (5).

"He's a pro," Johnson said. "He's started off hot here. Hopefully that'll continue to go.

"I know he's just a guy that's committed to winning right now, and whatever it takes for us as an offense to score points and as a team to win ballgames. I see him as a leader here on this team."

DURING PRACTICES AT Halas Hall, all 60-some players who comprise the active roster and practice squad are positioned in four lines that span the width of the field during stretching. With the quarterbacks front and center in the first line, Odunze is two or three to the left of the QBs.At the end of the first line opposite of Odunze is receiver Jahdae Walker, the only undrafted rookie on the roster.

Every time the whistle is blown, Odunze sprints at full speed to beat out Walker to be the first to the group of receivers. The daily occurrence has become a game between teammates that sets the tone for practice.

"He matches my energy level," Walker said. "I like that about him. He's just a really good leader for our room."