FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Justin Fields has yet to throw an interception. For the New York Jets, among the most interception-prone teams over the last half-century, this should be a gold-star accomplishment. In truth, it's a red flag.

Fields admitted as much Wednesday, saying he's playing with a risk-averse mentality and that needs to change. His acknowledgement comes at a pivotal moment in his season -- in his career, actually. If he delivers another clunker Sunday, he could be replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Basically, Fields said he must adopt a let-'er-rip approach, which means taking more risks with the ball.

"I feel like I've been a little bit too conservative in a sense," Fields said. "Probably just [need to] be a little bit more aggressive. I've always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you just have to find that healthy balance between trying to maybe fit it in smaller windows and just letting it rip."

Fields was ultra-cautious Sunday against the Denver Broncos, seemingly hesitant to throw the ball when pressured. The result was nine sacks, three or four of which could be attributed to him holding the ball too long. The Jets lost, 13-11, and finished with minus-10 net passing yards, a franchise low and the fewest in the NFL since a Ryan Leaf performance for the San Diego Chargers in 1998.

Fields has gone 125 pass attempts without an interception, the only quarterback with at least 100 attempts to have zero picks, but it hasn't translated into points -- or wins. The Jets (0-6) are 25th in scoring (20.5 points per game), and something must change quickly or else their season will turn into an all-time embarrassment.

Which has created an incongruous situation: Once criticized for being turnover-prone, especially early in his career, Fields is now catching flak for doing the opposite.

"No interceptions is a great thing," Fields said, "but I also think taking some shots down the field and trying to stretch the field a little bit, I think that's important for us as an offense to create explosive passes.

"Everybody is going to throw picks, that's just a part of playing quarterback. ... I looked at myself this past game, and really over the season, and kind of just told myself that I can be a little bit more aggressive. So this Sunday, [I'm] probably going to be a little bit more aggressive, but also not being reckless at the same time. So, it's just being smart when pushing the ball downfield."

The Jets return home to face the Carolina Panthers (3-3), winners of two straight, on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Fields probably won't have star receiver Garrett Wilson (hyperextended knee), which would be a huge loss.

They lean on Wilson an inordinate amount. In fact, the only wide receiver with a greater target share than Wilson (33.3%) is Jaxon Smith-Njigba (37%) of the Seattle Seahawks.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has thrown zero interceptions this season despite the team being 0-6. Kin Cheung/AP

"Yeah, I mean, if he can't go, then of course that's going to be a blow for our offense, but it's the next man up mentality," said Fields, whose other starting receiver, Josh Reynolds (hip), also is nursing an injury. His status is uncertain.

Coach Aaron Glenn, fiercely loyal to Fields despite the quarterback's inconsistency, begrudgingly acknowledged that Fields must trust his receivers when it's man-to-man coverage. In other words, give them a chance to win 50-50 balls. Take a risk. Let it rip.

Of course, that's easier to do when throwing to Wilson, compared to, say, Reynolds or Tyler Johnson.

"But I do know if something bad happens, you guys are going to be bitching about that and about him," said Glenn, taking a cynical approach to potential media fallout from an interception or two.

Glenn came under fire for not pulling Fields during the Denver loss. The coach said he doesn't want Fields looking over his shoulder.

"It's happened before, and I've looked back over my shoulder before, but that doesn't do any good for me personally, and it doesn't do anything good for this team," said Fields, who lost his starting job after six games when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson made his season debut after dealing with a calf injury that he suffered in training camp.

On Wednesday, Fields was unusually relaxed with reporters despite a torrent of outside criticism. His faith, he said, provides "ultimate peace." On Sunday, he plans to dial up his aggressiveness. His job might depend on it.