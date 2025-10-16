Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is in line to play against No. 7 Texas Tech on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Leavitt has looked improved in practice this week as he battles through a lower-body injury. He is expected to be listed as probable on the Big 12's availability report, sources told ESPN.

He missed ASU's 42-10 loss to Utah on Saturday after initially injuring himself against Baylor on Sept. 20. Jeff Sims started against the Utes.

A sophomore, Leavitt has thrown for eight touchdowns and 1,039 yards this season, completing 63.1% of his passes. After struggling at Mississippi State, Leavitt has five touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the three subsequent games.