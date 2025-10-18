Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Saturday that wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Mike Evans will be game-time decisions for Monday night at the Detroit Lions.

Evans, the Bucs' all-time leading scorer, returned to practice this week after missing three games due to a hamstring strain suffered in Week 3 against the New York Jets. He practiced Thursday, had a rest day Friday and was back participating Saturday.

"He draws a double team," Bowles said of Evans' impact. "It helps the run game, number one, because it keeps a safety out of the box, plus another corner out of the box. Obviously, he's our go-to guy when he is healthy. Because of his size, his height, [and] his intelligence to adjust off of routes and everything else - every little thing he does causes a problem for the other team and it makes our other guys better."

In a surprise move, Egbuka was back practicing Saturday in a limited capacity after missing Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. He did not play in the second half of that game. He underwent an MRI Wednesday to determine the severity of the strain. Sources told ESPN that the strain is considered mild.

Bowles told reporters of Egbuka, "It's possible - it's not definite. It's gonna go all the way up until game time. He wants to play but that depends on how he feels and how he looks."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that if Egbuka can't go against Detroit, he is expected to have a chance the following week at the New Orleans Saints.

Bowles did rule out running back Bucky Irving, who is still dealing with a foot sprain and a shoulder subluxation, along with wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is dealing with a fibula injury. Running back Josh Williams was ruled out with a concussion and right guard Luke Haggard, who has stepped in for Cody Mauch since Mauch landed on injured reserve, is out with a shoulder injury.

The Bucs 30-19 victory over the 49ers last week moved them to a 5-1 record and into first place in the NFC standings. The Lions' 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs dropped them to 4-2 and second in the NFC North.