Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel returns to Tennessee this week, where he faces his former team but also reunites with a local beat reporter. (3:32)

'Hi Teresa': Mike Vrabel reunites with Titans beat reporter in return to Tennessee (3:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Blowout victories in Week 7 of the NFL season meant extra time for social media admins to think up petty posts.

That includes the New England Patriots, who defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-13 on the road.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in New England's fourth straight win. Tennessee's offense accounted for 255 total yards, while turning the ball over twice.

The Patriots visit to Tennessee marked their head coach Mike Vrabel's first time there since the Titans fired him in January 2024. Though Vrabel downplayed his return, New England's social media account didn't, posting a photo of a smiling Vrabel after the win.

Here are the other top trolls from Week 7.

The Philadelphia Eagles bounced back from consecutive defeats to hold on against the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Facing a third-and-9 with 1:45 left, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found wide receiver A.J. Brown for 45 yards to clinch the victory. Hurts' 326 passing yards are his most in a game since 2022. The Eagles also had two receivers with at least 100 receiving yards -- DeVonta Smith (183) and Brown (121).

Philadelphia edited a clip from the animated comedy series "SpongeBob SquarePants" to poke fun at Minnesota.

This week's international matchup resulted in an emphatic Los Angeles Rams victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Rams were led by a stellar performance from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had 182 passing yards and five touchdowns -- three of which were caught by wide receiver Davante Adams. Stafford is the third quarterback with a five-touchdown game in three different decades, according to ESPN Research.

Before the game, Jacksonville posted a graphic of a jaguar holding a ram horn in its mouth with the caption: "Full English breakfast, anyone?" Los Angeles made sure to resurface the post after the win.

The Carolina Panthers are rolling after defeating the New York Jets on the road, their third straight victory.

The Panthers forced two turnovers and recorded six sacks -- the last time they had six sacks was Week 1 of the 2021 season against the Jets. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw for 138 yards and a score before leaving the game because of an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Playing near the "Big Apple," the Panthers made sure to poke fun at New York City's nickname.

The Cleveland Browns defense dominated in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland forced three interceptions and one fumble, its most in a game since 2022. Browns running back Quinshon Judkins became the first Browns rookie with three rushing touchdowns since 2000.

The big victory came with an edited graphic that included -- among other things -- dolphins leaping out of the ocean with a rainbow above them.

admin brain rn pic.twitter.com/fL3OYyGGIs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 19, 2025

ESPN Research contributed to this report.