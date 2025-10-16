        <
        >

          NFL Week 7 best arrivals -- from Jalen Ramsey to DK Metcalf

          Jalen Ramsey was dripped in Louis Vuitton ahead of "Thursday Night Football." Pittsburgh Steelers
          • ESPN staffOct 16, 2025, 11:02 PM

          Week 7 in the NFL has arrived, with outfits continuing to level up each week.

          From the veterans to the rookies, players strutted their stuff in fits from a wide variety. Tailored suits, custom streetwear with accessories ranging from jewelry to shades and custom bags garnered the proper reaction in the pregame tunnels -- flashes from a camera.

          While some players leaned into a sleek and classy look, others kept it calm with comfort wear such as a lightweight fit or team gear.

          Here are the best Week 7 pregame arrival looks.

          TNF = Thursday night fashion

          In the Pittsburgh Steelers' only "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Jalen Ramsey wore a Louis Vuitton hoodie complete with earth toned cargo pants, with Louis Vuitton luggage to match.